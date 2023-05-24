Sylvester Stallone Writes Break-Up Texts for His Daughters

Sylvester Stallone may be 76, but he's not slowing down any time soon. Not only was he just seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he's also currently starring in Paramount+'s Tulsa King and will soon be seen reprising his role as Barney Ross in The Expendables 4 later this year. In addition to his acting role, Stallone is also currently appearing as himself in The Family Stallone, a new reality show that follows the actor, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. Recently, Sistine and Sophia appeared on the Giggly Squad podcast (via TooFab) and revealed that their father plays a role in their dating life.

"My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives -- in so many areas," Sistine shared. "In one area, he writes most of our breakup texts." Sophia added, "I highly suggest girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a breakup text because men know men. I'm telling you."

"And they never get mad for being honest," Sistine said of how guys react to Stallone's messages. "We're like, 'Oh, this [guy] is a good egg. We're gonna bring him home.' And [our dad] is always standoffish," Sistine explained. "[He] stands in the corner, doesn't say anything ... just to intimidate."

"I asked him, I go, 'Why do you do that?' And he goes, 'I can tell within the first four minutes of meeting [a boyfriend] if he's going to last or not, and so I'm not going to waste my time,'" Sistine continued. She added, "And he's right every time." Sophia shared, "He only likes my sister's boyfriends, Scarlet."

What Is The Family Stallone About?

You can read the Paramount+ synopsis for The Family Stallone here: "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad."

Is The Family Stallone Getting a Season 2?

The Family Stallone has already been renewed for a second season by Paramount+.

"This is a chance where I'm going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action," Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter late last year about the show. "What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity. I don't look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, 'Oh God, you must be in [financial] trouble.' Just the opposite."

The Family Stallone is now streaming on Paramount+.