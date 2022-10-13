Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.

In celebration of the season finale, Marvel officially released a new behind-the-scenes video showcasing how that scene came to life, complete with Maslany dancing in the She-Hulk mo-cap outfit. You can check it out below.

Let's get t'werk 😜



All episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FPkLSpnX7R — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (@SheHulkOfficial) October 13, 2022

How did Megan Thee Stallion cameo on She-Hulk?

Megan appeared in the third episode of She-Hulk, in a subplot involving a New Asgardian light elf using her likeness to catfish Jen's former coworker, Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews). As Dennis' case made its way to court, Megan herself showed up to be in the audience and cheer on his victory — and later took on Jen as her new lawyer.

"I really want everyone to see it because it was the greatest day of my life," Maslany said of the dancing scene in an interview with THR earlier this season. "It was the greatest moment of my life. Especially in the mo-cap suit! There's no way I'm going to feel cool if I'm opposite the most beautiful cool person on the planet. There's just no way. So if I can look like a little kid dancing in pajamas, that's fine with me. As long as I get to dance with her, I'm happy."

