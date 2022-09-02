She-Hulk Star Mark Ruffalo Debuts Megan Thee Stallion Dance





She-Hulk star Mark Ruffalo got into social media's Megan Thee Stallion-mania. The rap superstar made her big MCU entrance during this week's episode of the Disney+ series. From the moment the clip hit Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, it dominated the airwaves. It only makes sense that one of Marvel's biggest names would react to the entire situation. The Hulk may be speeding into outer space to parts unknown, but his actor found the perfect short clip to put "Body" by Megan Thee Stallion behind. Marvel Studios worked very hard to keep the Grammy-winning performer's cameo under wraps. Even though the information leaked out through another report, a lot of viewers at home weren't expecting the dance-off in the post-credits scene. Social media hasn't stopped talking about twerking since. Check out Ruffalo's contribution to the genre right here.

"I probably was pretty close to tears with excitement," Maslany revealed when speaking to Variety. "I'm such a big fan of hers… That was like the highlight of my life. When Jess was like, 'We're writing you a scene where you're dancing with her,' I basically died. Like, I fell off the planet. I fixated on that moment for two weeks, and I couldn't talk to her. I didn't know how to be around her."

I made it to the MCU, but it seems my audition for “thee Megan Cinematic Universe” is still under review. How’d I do @theestallion? 😂 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/3kZIGh8vtn — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 1, 2022

Director Kat Coiro also shared that they all had to adjust while filming everything. "We really just let them dance," the executive producer said. "We played the song, and we put a few cameras on them. I had to keep telling the camera operators to go down. They were being very respectful. And I said, 'Guys, you gotta point the camera down.'"

She-Hulk has a synopsis as we twerk over to Episode 4: "Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

