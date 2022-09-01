She-Hulk: What Are Megan Thee Stallion's Superpowers in the MCU?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has officially made Megan Thee Stallion a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. SPOILERS: Megan Thee Stallion was a major part of She-Hulk Episode 3's story (or at least a major part of the B-storyline), as Jennifer Walters' new firm GLK&H gets hired by one of her old co-workers (Dennis Bukowski) over a scam where a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard pretended to be Megan Thee Stallion. By the time Jen and Pug close the case, the real Megan Thee Stallion shows up in court to let that Light Elf know: there can only be one!

However, She-Hulk Episode 3's ost-credits scene reveals that Jen Walters and GLK&H take on Megan Thee Stallion as a client. That begs an obvious question: What superpowers does Megan Thee Stallion have in the MCU?

She-Hulk Episode 2 establishes that Jen Is brought on at GLK&H for a specific purpose: being the face and head of the new superhuman law division, as She-Hulk. Therefore, according to the logic the show has established, She-Hulk should only be taking on clients that qualify for the "superhuman" label.

Now granted, there are some easy explanations here, besides Megan Thee Stallion being revealed as a mutant, super-soldier, mystical and/or cosmic entity, or enhanced human. First of all: Megan Thee Stallion is certified to be "classy, bougie ratchet, sassy – moody and nasty", as well. Then, there are the dance moves that have made her a worldwide icon – and even had She-Hulk busting it down in one of Marvel's most epic post-credits scenes yet. So, Megan Thee Stallion indeed has superpowers all her own, with or without the MCU.

Keeping to the more fun side of speculation: what powers could Megan Thee Stallion be hiding, that would make her a true candidate for GLK&H's Superhuman Law division?

Phase 4 of the MCU has given us all kinds of expansive new introductions to mystics, mutants, gods, human avatars of gods, cosmic beings, and all kinds of new methods to creating enhanced humans based on both Captain America and Hulk. So really, there's a smorgasbord of explanation for Megan Thee Stallion being something more than human – take your pick – and it could be all confirmed with a single word or two from Marvel.

Then again, fan discussion and speculation are their own rewards in terms of social media hype and general media buzz, and in the end, it could be Megan Thee Stallion herself who will have the final say on it. Keep your eyes peeled.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams new episodes Thursdays on Disney+.