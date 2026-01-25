Taylor Sheridan Western Just Broke Paramount+ Streaming Records With 14.8M Views (but It Confirms 1 Big Problem)

It seems that Taylor Sheridan is basking in some record-breaking glory this weekend, having smashed the previously held record for what Paramount+ has seen for an original series finale. The episode in question aired on January 18th, having drawn in 14.8 million global views in the first two days on the service, according to internal data from the platform.

Landman, Sheridan’s most recent project, has brought up viewership by 70% compared to the Season 1 finale, and the show has received an early renewal for Season 3 from the streamer. The series, which is lauded as “great Dad TV” and inspired by the podcast Boomtown, is set in the heart of Texas and centers on Tommy Norris, a failing executive who tries to ride the fuel boom straight to the top alongside roughnecks and billionaires. It’s your typical Sheridan fare with a Texan flavor this time, gaining both critical acclaim as well as criticism—like most things Sheridan does.

So, What’s the Problem for Paramount+?

They’re losing Sheridan, and relatively soon. The showrunner recently signed a deal with NBCUniversal, which technically goes into effect this year for films and in 2029 for television projects. It was rumored that Paramount executives wanted Sheridan to lower the costs behind his productions, and that was the impetus for him looking for contracts elsewhere. But whatever the reason, we do know that two more Yellowstone projects are coming in the next few years, as well as at least one more season of Landman.

As for Landman’s success, it seems to be doing well with critics, with an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. Casual viewers like it less, giving it a middling 55% on the Popcornmeter. Alan French of Sunshine State Cineplex says, “Overall, Landman is a mixed bag. It’s unbelievably watchable, and Sheridan knows how to raise the stakes within a scene. However, the issues that first percolated in Sicario, Day of the Soldado, and Wind River continue.” Joel Keller of Decider added, “Landman is pretty much a standard-grade Taylor Sheridan production, but Thornton makes it very watchable.” One casual viewer notes, “The show is well-made and engaging. But it seems like a public service message sponsored by the oil companies, and clearly written by white men. The women are ditzy housewives, sexy teenyboppers, or a savage, heartless lawyer. Other than one character who is a young mother (another trope), they’re not complex, real people.”

Despite certain reviews, it seems that Sheridan, much like Tommy Norris, can ride his numbers all the way to the top and then on to a new deal with NBC.

