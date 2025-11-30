Taylor Sheridan’s Latest Project Is Ruining Yellowstone’s Already-Bad Ending

Taylor Sheridan is a very busy man. Despite his original claim to fame, Yellowstone, being off the air, he’s still dominating the TV space in a way few have ever done before. Landman, about an oilman played by Billy Bob Thornton who can’t seem to stay out of trouble, is currently airing its second season, and critics claim that it’s even better than the first. Meanwhile, another Sheridan project, Tulsa King, just wrapped its third season and has a spinoff on the way starring Samuel L. Jackson. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, because Sheridan recently signed a very lucrative deal with NBC that ensures he will continue producing movies and shows for years.

While it might seem like Sheridan is trying his best to distance himself from the Duttons and move to greener pastures, he’s not done with Montana just yet. A couple of Yellowstone spinoffs are in the works, including one that follows Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler on their new ranch. However, that show isn’t as far along as Y: Marshals, the spinoff that puts John Dutton’s youngest son, Kayce, in the driver’s seat. But rather than honoring what’s come before, the newest project in the Yellowstone universe is undoing a major development that made a bad ending slightly better.

Yellowstone Rushes to the Finish Line

The final season of Yellowstone is similar to all the other ones: a corporate entity wants to take control of the Dutton ranch and use its land for profit. While John is usually around to keep the vultures in check, he gets murdered at the hands of assassins in Season 5, forcing Beth and Kayce to step up. They both know that their brother, Jamie Dutton, is somehow involved in the plot, but he has connections out of the wazoo, making the fight feel impossible. Just when it looks like it’s over, though, Kayce comes up with a genius plan that will keep his father’s dream alive and ensure that Jamie doesn’t get what he wants.

By selling the land to Thomas Rainwater, the head of the Broken Rock Reservation, Kayce makes it so his family’s ranch will be preserved forever. However, the former cowboy has one condition: he wants to keep a small part of the ranch for himself and his family to live on. That way, he can provide for them without having to pick up another badge. It’s all a little too convenient, but it fits Kayce’s character, who is tired of all the fighting. Well, at least he was because he’s about to be thrown back in the fire.

Y: Marshals Is Kicking Dirt on Yellowstone‘s Grave

There’s only enough room for one show about a family tending to land, so Kayce is having to compromise to get his spinoff off the ground. In Y: Marshals, the former Navy SEAL joins a group of U.S. Marshals tasked with rounding up the worst of the worst in Montana. Drug dealers, traffickers, and killers won’t be safe with the Marshals around, but it’s hard to imagine this line of work not taking a toll on Kayce’s home life. After all, he makes it a point to say that he needs to stay at home with Monica and Tate in order to be happy.

Maybe Marshals will have a very good explanation for why Kayce is going back on his word. Regardless of what it is, though, the truth of the matter is that the powers that be don’t think he’s interesting enough when he’s not holding a gun. That might very well be true, but some characters should just get to ride off into the sunset, especially after sacrificing as much as anyone.

Y: Marshals starts airing on CBS on March 1, 2026.

