TBS Cancels Long-Running Series After Seven Seasons

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is about to come to a close. On Monday, TBS announced that the fan-favorite late night series will be ending after a total of seven seasons, and will not be returning in the fall. Full Frontal made history for being one of the few late night shows with a female host, and has aired over 200 episodes since its premiere in February of 2016. The series, which is hosted by former The Daily Show correspondent Samantha Bee, covered a wide variety of political and cultural subjects. The show's official Twitter account broke the news, writing "After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We're so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang."

To our loyal fans – we love you, you’re very special. Go home, and go home in peace. — Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (@FullFrontalSamB) July 25, 2022

"As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we've made some difficult, business-based decisions. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will not return to TBS," a statement from the network reads. "We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future."

This news comes amid the ever-evolving list of changes among TBS' newly-minted parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, with new head David Zaslav aiming to cut $3 billion from the company's costs. That has included a lot of cuts for scripted programming at TBS and its sister network TNT, including the second season of Chad and the reality series The Big D being cancelled before their premieres, as well as the recent cancellation of TNT's Snowpiercer series. This news also comes days after another surprise in the late night space, when it was announced that Desus & Mero would be ending their Showtime late-night series and splitting up as a studio.

Full Frontal was executive produced by Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, Kristen Bartlett and Mike Drucker.

