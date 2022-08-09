Ted Lasso Little People Figure Set Launches Ahead of Season 3

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fisher-Price's iconic Little People toys has been killing it with a Collector lineup of special edition figures that feature pop culture themes. Little People Collector sets based on The Office and The Lord of the Rings have been particularly successful, and now the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is joining the team with adorable 2.5-inch figures of Coach Ted Lasso, Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Coach Beard, AFC Richmond legend Roy Kent, and star player Sam Obisanya.

Pre-orders for the Ted Lasso Little People Collector figure set are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22) priced at $29.99. Note that Fisher-Price put a lot of Ted Lasso love into the packaging, with over 10+ Easter eggs hidden in the design. Can you spot them?

As for the the show itself, Ted Lasso is currently filming it's third and (potentially) final season. If Apple can find a way to extend the show beyond the third season, it would likely be welcome news for Ted Lasso's stars as they aren't quite ready to say goodbye to their roles.

"We are halfway through shooting Season 3, and I would like to pause things because I'm not ready to say goodbye to her in three episodes," Hannah Waddingham told Deadline about saying goodbye to her character, Rebecca. "Brett and I were talking about [saying goodbye] earlier and we're both a little bit in denial but have been expecting it since the word go at the same time. It's like a long, slow mourning. I love her man. She's the girl — my girl — that I'm walking along next to and serving. I know that sounds dramatic but that's how I feel. I feel her rippling through my bloodstream and I'm not ready to not walk with her anymore."

Toheeb Jimoh had similar sentiments about his character, Sam.

"I feel Sam Obisanya in every fiber of. my being," Jimoh said. "I really identify with this character, he's been a dream to play. Across this three-season journey, I've gotten to understand him as a person. I could play him in my sleep now. It will be extremely difficult to say goodbye to him. I hope there's more, man. I really do. There are so many more stories to tell. Fingers crossed we get to do that. Who knows what that looks like? Maybe we can come back after taking some time off? I think there will be a lot of tears shed when we have to say our final words."

A release date for Season 3 of Ted Lasso is currently unknown, but it will likely arrive sometime in 2023.