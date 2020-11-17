Lord of the Rings Little People Figure Set is Part of a One-Day Toy Deal on Amazon

Fisher-Price's classic Little People toys have been killing it with a Collector Line that focuses on pop culture themes like The Office and Masters of the Universe. Recently, they added a collection of six figures based on the Peter Jackson Lord of the Rings films. The collection was released to celebrate Hobbit Day 2020 in September, but you can already score a 33% discount on it thanks to a one-day Amazon holiday sale on Fisher-Price toys.

The LOTR Little People set includes adorable 3-inch (approx.) versions of Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Aragorn, Lady Arwen, Gimli, and Legolas. The set is available here on Amazon for $19.99. (33% off) until the end of the day today, November 17th (or while supplies last). They're fun collectibles for adults, but they're also a great way to introduce your kids to LOTR early. But that's not all!

Amazon's one-day Fischer-Price sale also includes deals on Imaginext Batman toys, Disney toys, and more. You can shop it all right here, and we've picked out a handful of standouts beyond the LOTR set below.

The official description for the LOTR Little People set reads:

"Travel across Middle Earth from the Shire to Mount Doom and destroy the One Ring with this special edition Little People Collector Lord of the Rings figure set by Fisher-Price! This set features six figures brought down to Little People toy size and stylized to look like members of the Fellowship, including Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Aragorn, Legolas and Gimli, as well as Lady Arwen. This must-have figure set is a great gift for Tolkien fans of all ages!"

