Phil Dunster Reveals His Favorite Ted Lasso Storylines to Watch as a Fan (Exclusive)

Like all great television, Ted Lasso began as one narrative following the show's titular character and naturally branched out to having multiple subplots flowing at once. That became especially evident in Ted Lasso Season 3, as leading man Jason Sudeikis still commanded the bulk of the screen time yet audiences began to think that he was taking a backseat due to the added emphasis on the characters around him. Formerly ensemble roles like Billy Harris's Colin Hughes and Nick Mohammed's Nathan Shelley were bumped up to full-on supporting stars, with entire episodes dedicated to their respective arcs. Despite AFC Richmond as a whole sharing multiple scenes together, not everyone was present during each individual storyline.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt) noted that he has enjoyed watching many of Ted Lasso's subplots purely as a fan.

"I love all my children equally, but I've loved anything with Phoebe in it, Roy's niece, I think is just joyful. She's so great," Dunster said. "I think that Colin's storyline is really important and I think they do it really well from my perspective. It's great use of the platform. Why wouldn't we highlight this strife of a gay footballer who is struggling to come out and use this world that we've created to support them in it, and hopefully show that that's something that people can do in the future? I think that's an important storyline and they do really well, and Billy nails it. I think that's really great."

Dunster also pointed to Toheeb Jimoh's Sam Obisanya and Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca Welton as having valuable arcs throughout the series.

"I think that the relationship that Sam has with his dad, that Sam Obisanya has with his dad is just gorgeous. And anything that Hannah Waddingham touches just turns to gold," Dunster continued. "The storyline that she had, the moment at the end of season two, when Rupert tells her that they're having a baby, that Rupert and Bex are having a baby, is just heartbreaking, totally heartbreaking. To see her growth through that story is just incredible."

Dunster's character's own arc has been among the most critically-acclaimed in the series. Jamie Tartt entered Ted Lasso as an arrogant and self-centered footballer who changed teams and attempted a reality television career before humbly finding his way back on AFC Richmond. Come Ted Lasso Season 3, Tartt is championed as a locker room leader and leads the club in assists.

Ted Lasso Season 3 is now streaming in full on Apple TV+.