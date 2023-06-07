Ted Lasso Co-Creator Reveals Ted and Rebecca Romance Was Discussed

The third season of Ted Lasso came to a close last week, with an episode that felt an awful lot like a series finale. Ted's story was wrapped up, and fans got to see what the immediate future might hold for all of the characters. Those futures didn't include a romance for main characters Ted Lasso and Rebecca Welton, even though it seemed like there were some hints about them being an endgame couple throughout the series. As it turns out, there were at least conversations amongst the show's writers about making Ted and Rebecca romantic.

Ted Lasso co-creator Brendan Hunt, who also stars in the series as Coach Beard, took part in a Reddit AMA following last week's finale. He was asked about Ted and Rebecca's relationship and revealed that the couple was considered "out of professional responsibility," given how often main characters on sitcoms end up together.

"We have been taught by years and years of television that when there is a male lead and a female lead, they end up together," Hunt explained. "That can be hard conditioning to see past."

In response to the many hints of Ted and Rebecca's connection littered throughout the series, Hunt did admit that there was something more between them than a regular friendship. Ted and Rebecca "are soulmates," according to Hunt. It's just that soulmates don't always "require romance."

For Ted's character, romance wasn't a priority at the end of the series. The main goal for Ted was to get back to his son, Henry, who he'd been away from since taking the job coaching Richmond. He initially agreed to move to London to give his wife space during their separation, but he didn't consider just how much that space would affect his relationship with Henry. As for Rebecca, she got her own romantic happy ending, one that fans seemed excited to see after her night on a houseboat in Amsterdam.

Now, all eyes are on Apple TV+ as fans wait to see if there's more for Richmond in the future. Ted is back in Kansas, but seeds were planted for the stories of other characters to continue.