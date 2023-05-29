Cristo Fernández Reveals Heartfelt Fan Interactions With Ted Lasso Fans (Exclusive)

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso has transcended entertainment. What appears to be a simple and silly soccer show on the surface is actually a heavily-layered tale about overcoming mental struggles, striving for redemption, and creating found families. Jason Sudeikis's titular character exhibits most of these themes, but his AFC Richmond squad all go on their own personal journeys that highlight different bigger picture topics. This has led to fans finding a cathartic level of comfort in these characters, as the actors that bring them to life are championed for bringing a spotlight to the various real-life things that their fictional roles go through.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández (Dani Rojas) noted that he recognizes the impact that his show has had on audiences.

"That's been the powerful thing about working in Ted Lasso, realizing the real power a show or what we do can create in people's lives," Fernández said. "The fact that the show came out in such a crazy time in the world and we were all feeling bad, and then how much that people have said that they found comfort and goodness in the show. Telling me, people in the streets, or with tears in the eyes, how much Dani has helped them to recover that joy."

Ted Lasso is Fernández's biggest western project to date. Before he landed the Dani Rojas role, most of his filmography credits were Spanish short films that he created with friends.

While his breakout performance on Ted Lasso has led him to major blockbuster roles, Rojas still has aspirations to work behind the camera and hopes that his future directorial endeavors resonate with a similar level of strength as Ted Lasso.

"I just hope I can create stuff that can make an impact. That's what we do," Fernández continued. "That's a goal, as an artist, when you put things out there. It's been a crazy journey, but I'm also very grateful. It's a responsibility and it's been great."

Ted Lasso airs its Season 3 finale this Wednesday, May 31st on Apple TV+.