When Does Ted Lasso Season 3 Finale Air on Apple TV+?

Ted Lasso's Season 3 finale debuts on Tuesday night, but fans of the award-winning series will have to wait a little longer than usual for the episode to arrive on Apple TV+. All eyes will be on Apple once the new Ted Lasso episode is released, with everyone wondering whether the show will actually come to an end or if the journey for Richmond will continue beyond Season 3. Throughout the season, new episodes have arrived on Apple TV+ at around 9pm ET, but that won't be the case for the finale.

Apple announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso, titled "So Long, Farewell," will be debuting at 9pm PT. That means folks on the East Coast will need to wait until midnight to see the episode. Given how long the episodes have been this season, plan to be awake for awhile if you're going to stay up and watch.

📺: S3 E12 "So long, Farewell"

⏰: 9pm PT

📍: Richmond, UK



At about minute 74, there's going to be a whole room of grown men crying. — Apple TV (@AppleTV) May 30, 2023

In addition to announcing the episode time, the tweet from Apple also teases a heartbreaking — and very long — finale. The tweet reads, "At about minute 74, there's going to be a whole room of grown men crying." This is a callback to a moment earlier in the series when the team was watching The Iron Giant together, but it also sets up a very sad moment late in this finale.

Ted Lasso Ending With Season 3?

There has been a lot of talk about whether or not the Season 3 finale will be the end of Ted Lasso. Star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has been adamant that this three-season arc completes the story the creative team set out to tell, and it very much feels like Ted's journey will be coming to an end. But with how popular the show has become, many are hoping there will be a way for it to continue, either as a sequel series without Ted or some kind of spinoff.

Nick Mohammed, who plays Nathan Shelley on the show, told EW earlier this year that there's "no reason" why Ted Lasso couldn't continue beyond Season 3.

"I feel like the writers were really open at the start and said that in their heads they'd mapped out three-season arcs," Mohammed said. "But that doesn't mean that it definitely has to come to an end. There's no reason why it couldn't continue. So, we'll see. I hope there's more, but who knows."

