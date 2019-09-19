Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans Musical Scene Clip Released

Who would have thought that Teen Titans Go! To the Movies would have been such a huge deal for DC’s animated slate going forward? Most viewers got thrown for a loop when the film teased a big crossover with the original Teen Titans cartoon, and now Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans is a reality. Now, the studio has released a music video for a charming number that shows that the newer entry’s influence isn’t going anywhere when squared up against the older versions of the heroes.

Hip-Hop is a well-worn staple in the world of Teen Titans Go!, and it can’t help but toss in catchy rap breaks whenever the show feels the need. “We Are Titans” is no different as the two teams try to squash their differences over a breakbeat reminiscent of Kurtis Blow and other artists of yesteryear. Each of the groups gets a sort of Day-Glo costume for the number. Never fear, there are so many high top fades on display that it will make your head spin.

People were quick to question the promise of more original Titans if the Teen Titans Go! movie did well. But, here we are just days from the release of an honest to goodness adventure featuring the older team. People who were around for the older series must feel like they’re dreaming because talk of a reboot was always shouted down. Then, when news of Teen Titans Go! first surfaced in 2013, there was vocal fan outcry at the redesigns and a more playful tone.

This newest incarnation has been a much bigger revenue success for DC Animation, as the song actually points toward for some laughs. Still, fans are keeping hope alive that a true reboot of the original series could be in the works. Teen Titans shares its voice cast with the newest version of the characters (Hynden Walch’s Starfire, Greg Cipes’ Beast Boy, Scott Menville’s Robin, Khary Payton’s Cyborg, and Tara Strong’s Raven). Finding a balance between the two and maintaining two versions of the heroes could lead to even more success for the studio.

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies didn’t provide the gangbusters returns at the box office that the company may have been hoping for. It earned just $52 million worldwide on a $10 million budget. This “event film” could be a way for the studio to test the waters on classic Teen Titans without having to shell out for a full-blown theatrical release.

Some additional voice work for the film includes Kevin Michael Richardson as Trigon/Hexagon, Robert Morse (Mad Men) as Santa Claus, Grey Griffin as Mrs. Claus, Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords, Voltron: Legendary Defender) as Master of Games, Sean Maher (Firefly, Serenity) as Nightwing, and Grammy Award winner “Weird Al” Yankovic as Gentleman Ghost and Darkseid.

Check out the full breakdown below!

“In TEEN TITANS GO! vs TEEN TITANS, villains from each of their universe join forces to pit the Titan teams against each other.They’ll need to set aside their differences and work together to combat Trigon, Hexagon, and Santa to save the multiverse.”

Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans will be released on digital on September 24th and Blu-ray October 15th of this year.