Teen Titans Go! Shares First Look at American Idol-Inspired Memorial Day Episode

Cartoon Network has revealed the first look at a very special episode of Teen Titans Go! that is set to premiere this coming Memorial Day that will lampoon shows like American Idol and so on, but with the animated Justice League and the Teen Titans. The clip, which you can check out above, features a delightful series of cameos from various characters, and it seems like the Justice League will directly take on the Teen Titans for the title.

The episode is titled "Justice League's Next Top Talent Idol Star: Justice League Edition" and is set to be a half-hour special that will air on Monday, May 25th at 6PM ET/PT. As the name might imply, it looks like it's going to goof on the dozens of reality competition shows where folks try to make their way to the top with their unusual talents. This, of course, is the perfect sort of fodder for a Teen Titans Go! episode.

Here is the synopsis of the upcoming episode of Teen Titans Go! straight from Cartoon Network:

"The Justice League holds yet another talent competition, only this time they're facing off against the Titans. In order to be the most talented superhero team in the DC universe, Robin and Beast Boy must work together on a jazz performance."

What do you think of what we've seen of the special Memorial Day episode so far? Are you excited to check it out?

Teen Titans Go! airs regularly on Cartoon Network. More specifically, Teen Titans Go!'s "Justice League's Next Top Talent Idol Star: Justice League Edition" episode is scheduled to air this Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 25th, at 6PM ET/PT. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Teen Titans Go! right here.

