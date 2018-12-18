‘Tell Me a Story’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

The first season of the fairy tale-inspired Tell Me a Story has yet to end, but CBS All Access is clearly pleased with the returns so far, as the streaming service is moving forward with a second installment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS All Access has already greenlit a second season of Tell Me a Story, but there’s a twist in the tale going forward. Rather than continuing the narrative that has been going on throughout the first season, the new installment will focus on a different story, based on different fairy tales.

The renewal of the series comes after seven episodes of Season 1 have already aired. The finale for the freshman season is already set for January 3rd, and there is no indication as to when it could come back for Season 2.

“The first season of Tell Me a Story turned conventional fairy tales on their heads, interweaving and modernizing three classic stories into a compelling thriller for today’s audiences, in a way only Kevin Williamson can,” said Julie McNamara, executive vp original content, CBS All Access. “We can’t wait to surprise and entertain viewers with a whole new set of tales next season.”

While news of a renewal is always good for any TV series, the timing of this announcement couldn’t come at a better time for Tell Me a Story. Just days before the series was renewed, CBS All Access handed down its very first cancellation, axing the series One Dollar after just one season. Since the viewership data for the streaming service isn’t made public, there’s no telling what the criteria the network requires when it comes to cancelling or renewing shows. The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, and No Activity all received more than one season from the service.

Tell Me a Story stars James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara, Paul Wesley, and Kim Cattrall. New episodes are released on CBS All Access every Thursday.

