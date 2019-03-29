‘The 100’ Season 6 Extended Trailer Released

The final episode of The 100 Season 5 delivered one of, if not the biggest cliffhangers of the series. The survivors on Earth made the decision to leave their home planet behind for good, heading out to find life elsewhere in the galaxy. On Thursday, The CW released a four-minute, extended trailer for the sixth season of the series, and it shows all of the beloved characters trying to make things work on a new planet called Sanctum.

Unlike seasons past, there won’t be a mission to try and make life on Earth work again. That stage of life has already passed, and Sanctum will be the main location for the series, and mixing with a new group of people will provide some incredibly unique challenges for the survivors. Clarke (Eliza Taylor) will have her work cut out for her once again. As the de facto leader of her people, she’s going to try her hardest to abandon the destructive tendencies that cause so many issues on Earth. In the trailer, we see that her mission is much easier said than done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The world of Sanctum is filled with color and unique technology, much different than what we’ve been seeing on Earth during the first five seasons. Part of the reason for these drastic changes was not only to established a foreign locale, but also to establish that this season will be completely different than those that came before.

“As we move into this new world, I wanted it to be a new book,” showrunner Jason Rothenberg told TVLine. “The first volume is closed and now we get to tell an entirely new adventure with the people we’ve come to love, It’s going to be crazy and amazing and beautiful and very, very different.”

The 100, starring Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Bob Morley, Henry Ian Cusick, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Tasya Teles, returns for its sixth season on Tuesday, April 30 at 9/8c on The CW.

