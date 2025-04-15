Roman Reigns’ Attack on WWE Raw Just Changed The Bloodline Forever

Play video

WWE’s final Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania 41 saved its biggest surprise for the end of the night, and it included four of WWE’s most popular figures. After waiting around for Roman Reigns to show all night, Paul Heyman finally got his wish, but their meeting didn’t go at all as he hoped. Instead of patching things up, Reigns made a decision that will affect The Bloodline forever and attacked Heyman, shoving him down to the mat and bringing out CM Punk to defend his friend. Reigns ended up getting knocked out with a chair by the end of the night, and while that surely hurt, his actions against Heyman might hurt even worse in the long run. You can check out the full segment in the video below.

Recently Heyman honored his friendship and favor with Punk, much to Reigns’ dismay, and Rollins couldn’t have been more thrilled about it. Punk’s favor turned out to be having Heyman stand in his corner during their upcoming Triple Threat match at WrestleMania, and while Reigns initially balked at the favor, Heyman said he had to honor it.

That brings us to tonight, and Reigns was immediately annoyed upon seeing Punk sitting next to Heyman. Heyman followed Reigns to the ring and got some jabs thrown his way by Reigns and the crowd, who a bit surprisingly were clearly on Reigns’ side. The crowd booed Heyman and chanted things at him like “you f***** up” and “a******”. Heyman pushed back on Reigns’ assertion that he had betrayed him, saying that he was paying back a favor that was owed.

That’s when Rollins came out and threw fuel on the fire. Rollins took aim at Heyman and told Reigns he made his choice, throwing further doubt into their already fractured alliance. Heyman appealed to Reigns but Reigns then said he had made his choice and attacked Rollins, knocking him to the mat with a clothesline. Heyman was relieved for a second but then Reigns turned to him and said Rollins was right.

That’s when Reigns shocked everyone, attacking Heyman and shoving him to the ground. That’s when Punk came running out to fight Reigns, and Punk knocked Reigns to the floor, only for Reigns to spear Punk and pummel him with punches. Then Rollins ran in and slammed Reigns with a chair in the back, but he wasn’t done, as he hit Reigns with a curb stomp to stand tall at the end of the night.

With this move, not only has Reigns now crushed any chance of a reconciliation in the near future, but he has cost himself his wiseman, who has shown to be his most key ally over the course of the entire Bloodline saga. Even when Jey, Jimmy, Solo, or Sami weren’t around, Heyman always had his back, and now he is 100% in Punk’s corner, both metaphorically and literally in this case. Even if Reigns is able to form the Bloodline again, it won’t be the same after this.

What did you think of Reigns attacking Heyman? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!