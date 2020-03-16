The 100 Finishes Filming Series Finale

While the majority of TV and film productions have had to shut down in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, The 100 was able to push through its last couple of days and wrap production on its series finale. The long-running sci-fi series has been a summer staple for The CW, and it was announced last year that the upcoming seventh season would be its last. The team behind The 100 has been hard at work on the final season over the past few months, finishing up just in time for everyone to head home for some self quarantine.

On Saturday, The 100 writer Kim Shumway took to Twitter to confirm that the team was in the process of shooting the very final scene of the show, with plenty of the creators on-hand to witness it. Shortly after that initial tweet, Shumway confirmed that the series had wrapped.

“We are filming the last scene ever of The 100 and we have 3 of the [directors], 6 of the [writers], and our beloved studio executives behind the monitors,” Shumway wrote in the first tweet. “It’s getting real now.”

“That’s a wrap,” the writer added in the subsequent message. “Thank you to the actors who brought their A-games and positive attitudes, to the crew who attacked every challenge, to the writers who rolled with every punch, to the tireless directors, the supportive executives, and our ever-passionate fans. The 100 is complete.”

While this marks the end of the main series, The CW has been developing a spinoff to The 100. The new series, which takes place long before the events of The 100, will have a backdoor pilot episode at some point in the final season of The 100. The CW has yet to make any decisions regarding the future of the show, but it likely wouldn’t begin production any time soon, given the coronavirus shutdowns.

The final season of The 100 is set to air on The CW on May 20th.