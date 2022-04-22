One of 2022's Biggest Animated Movies Is Finally Streaming

We're officially halfway through 2022, and the year has brought some surprising and buzzworthy movies, television shows, and more into the pop culture landscape. Among them is The Bad Guys, the Universal animated film that was a surprise success in theaters in the first two weeks of its debut, ultimately grossing a worldwide total of $236.2 million. Following a debut on Digital, 4K, and Blu-ray, The Bad Guys has now officially headed to streaming, with the animated blockbuster now being available to stream exclusively on Peacock as of Friday, July 1st. In The Bad Guys, after a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula are finally caught. To avoid a prison sentence, the animal outlaws must pull off their most challenging con yet -- becoming model citizens. Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang sets out to fool the world that they're turning good.

Pierre Perifel directs The Bad Guys from a screenplay written by Etan Cohen, inspired by the children's book series by Aaron Blabey. The film's voice cast includes Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark, Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, Richard Ayoade as Professor Rupert Marmalade IV, Zazie Beetz as Diane Foxington, Lilly Singh as Tiffany Fluffit, and Alex Borstein as Misty Luggins.

"Definitely, it's an homage to my French heritage, where I come from really, because I think France for the longest time has had a very deep graphic novel scene and animation scene. It's one of the biggest animation industry in the world," Perifel explained in a previous interview with ComingSoon.net. "But the thing is, we've been at the crossroad of so many influences. Japan, for sure, the U.S., obviously, and then some European countries around it, both in terms of the graphic novels, the movies, and the animation. Therefore I grew up with all that."

"When I came here, in the U.S., I think anime was not as known as what we had in Europe," Perifel continued. "So I grew up with all the Dragon Balls and the early Miyazaki movies and TV shows. A lot of those have been sticking with me. I think the arrival of streaming has kind of brought more anime here now, but up until recently, it's not been the case. So I wanted to kind of explore that a little bit on the screen. Just what is the animation style that we are talking about? What is the look of the characters, the designs, and all of this? I wanted to change a little of that. What is the graphic nature, what this movie would be. Making sure that it kind of comes across a slightly different from what we usually see in animation in Hollywood, in the big CGI movies from Hollywood. So all of that kind of fed into this. I wanted to do something different and also I could use all my influences to do that."

What do you think of The Bad Guys finally streaming? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, The Bad Guys is now available to stream on Peacock.