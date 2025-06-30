Marvel Bringing X-Men, Spider-Man TV Shows From Streaming to Cable (For a Limited Time)

In the 1990s — before the era of on-demand streaming services — Fox Kids network was where fans could tune in to Saturday morning cartoons like X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-97) and Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994-98). These days, where the Fox Kids block is a thing of the past and TV Guides are a relic of a bygone era, those beloved ’90s cartoons can be streamed anytime on Disney+ alongside the new Marvel Animation series X-Men ’97 (2024) and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (2025).

After launching Hits & Heroes, an always-on channel on Disney+ that featured throwbacks like the X-Men and Spider-Man animated series in cable-style programming before it was discontinued in May, The Walt Disney Company is bringing Disney+ exclusives X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to cable.

Both of the Marvel Studios Animation series will join the line up of Disney-owned cable channel FXX starting today (June 30). The entire 10-episode first seasons of X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are scheduled to air throughout the week, concluding with their respective season finales on Friday, July 4.

See the listings below for the airing schedule, which has sandwiched X-Men and Spider-Man between episodes of 20th Television animated series The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Futurama, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers.

X-Men ’97 — a decades-later revival of 1992’s X-Men: The Animated Series, which picks up where the original show left off in 1997 — premiered on Disney+ in 2024 as the first X-Men project produced by Marvel Studios. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, a new animated Disney+ series set in a parallel timeline inspired by the MCU, swung onto the streaming platform earlier this year with Hudson Thames (Marvel’s What If…?) voicing the web-slinger. Both shows have sophomore seasons in the works at Disney+.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man FXX Schedule

Monday, June 30

Season 1 Episode 1 — “Amazing Fantasy” 5:00 PM

During high school orientation Peter’s life is forever changed; a new era of Spider-Man begins here.

Season 1 Episode 2 — “The Parker Luck” 5:36 PM

Peter begins an exclusive internship, but his first day is way more complicated than he expected.

Tuesday, July 1

Season 1 Episode 3 — “Secret Identity Crisis” 5:00 PM

Peter deals with the fallout of his secret revealed; Lonnie’s perfect life falls apart.

Season 1 Episode 4 — “Hitting the Big Time” 5:37 PM

Peter and Norman work through creative differences; Lonnie undergoes a loyalty test.

Wednesday, July 2

Season 1 Episode 5 — “The Unicorn Unleashed” 5:00 PM

Peter makes a new friend; Lonnie finds himself in the sights of a dangerous gang.

Season 1 Episode 6 — “Duel With the Devil” 5:37 PM

Peter’s night off is derailed when he must suit up to stop a mysterious intruder.

Thursday, July 3

Season 1 Episode 7 — “Scorpion Rising” 5:00 PM

Peter and Lonnie face the consequences of their secret lives; Spider-Man faces his biggest threat.

Season 1 Episode 8 — “Tangled Web” 5:37 PM

Norman gives Spider-Man an ultimatum, causing Peter to do some soul-searching.

Friday, July 4

Season 1 Episode 9 “Hero or Menace” 5:00 PM

Spider-Man swings into action, as Lonnie looks to settle a score and Norman visits an old friend.

Season 1 Episode 10 — “If This Be My Destiny…” 5:37 PM

Peter’s internship takes a dark turn with the arrival of an unexpected visitor.

X-Men ’97 FXX Schedule

Monday, June 30

Season 1 Episode 1 — “To Me, My X-Men” 6:12 PM

Cyclops races to find the source of a new anti-mutant technology.

Season 1 Episode 2 — “Mutant Liberation Begins” 6:51 PM

When Magneto is forced by the UN to stand trial, a group of anti-mutant rioters test his resolve.

Tuesday, July 1

Season 1 Episode 3 — “Fire Made Flesh” 6:15 PM

The team is propelled into a tragic confrontation with an immortal mad scientist.

Season 1 Episode 4 — “Motendo; Lifedeath – Part 1” 6:53 PM

Jubilee must relive the X-Men’s greatest adventures when she’s transported into a 16-bit video game.

Wednesday, July 2

Season 1 Episode 5 — “Remember It” 6:13 PM

Select members of the team head to Genosha; a press event risks airing the X-Men’s dirty laundry.

Season 1 Episode 6 — “Lifedeath – Part 2” 6:56 PM

Storm is forced to face her worst fears in order to free herself.

Thursday, July 3

Season 1 Episode 7 — “Bright Eyes” 6:15 PM

The X-Men finds Sentinel inventor Bolivar Trask, realizing they’ve been played by a mastermind.

Season 1 Episode 8 — “Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 1” 6:55 PM

The X-Men must face a new threat.

Friday, July 4

Season 1 Episode 9 — “Tolerance Is Extinction, Pt. 2” 6:15 PM

Magneto’s attack on Earth sets introduces a Civil War within the team.

Season 1 Episode 10 — “Tolerance Is Extinction, Pt. 3” 6:52 PM

The X-Men’s dream is put to the test as mutant-human relations reach a tipping point.