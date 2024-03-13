The Bear Star Ayo Edebiri to Direct Season 3 Episode

It's Ayo Edebiri's world and we're just living in it. Edebiri had a packed 2023, starring in movies such as Bottoms and Theater Camp while lending her voice to big animated projects like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Meyhem and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. She also appeared in Abbott Elementary, Black Mirror, and more. However, many now know Edebiri best for playing Sydney Adamu in The Bear. Edebiri has won many awards for her performance, including an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Now, the star will be adding another title to her resume: director. While speaking to Vouge, Edebiri revealed she will be helming an episode of The Bear's third season.

"The first time I met Chris [Storer], I was 21, and he was like, 'You're a director,'" Edebiri recalled of meeting The Bear's creator. "I was like, 'Mind your business, bro.' ... But then last season, he said, 'Come to set, just come to set, see what happens.' .. And I was like, 'Oh, okay. Yeah. I think I want to do this.'"

Vogue goes on to confirm that Edebiri will helm her first episode of The Bear this spring.

When Is The Bear Season 3 Being Released?

As of last month, The Bear season 3 hand't yet started filming but the release of the next season has been confirmed. Speaking during FX's press day at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, FX leader John Landgraf confirmed that The Bear season 3 will premiere on Hulu this June, arriving in the same window as the first two seasons. Landgraf also confirmed that The Bear's next season will likely drop all at once in a binge model just like the previous two seasons of the show.

"When we came back for Season 2, we debated, since we knew now that we had a hit, can we milk it a little bit? Can we roll it out over weeks? More Bear is better? We then thought that's a rotten thing to do, to change it up for the audience," Landgraf said of the show's binge release. "The way that Chris makes it, even though the episodes are separate, there's a whole vibe to every season so we decided not to change what we had already set in motion and I have no doubt that we'll keep doing it because we did it in the past. Even if we could, I don't think we'd change it now."

"I'll tell you the truth, which is I think they've written a couple scripts. I have not read any," The Bear star Jeremy Allen White recently told Variety about the upcoming third season. "I do know in January I'm going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs. There'll be a menu set, I believe, that's going to be for the restaurant in the third season. And I know that I'm going to start putting together that menu with different chefs and cooking and just trying to get prepared to do more of that stuff on camera."

