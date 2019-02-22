‘The Big Bang Theory’ Stars Strike ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Pose in Behind-the-Scenes Photo

A reboot of Charlie’s Angels is already on the way, though the cast of The Big Bang Theory couldn’t help but strike their best angel poses in a behind-the-scenes photo.

You can check it out in the Instagram post below:

Cuoco shared the photo of herself alongside co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, in addition to guest star Wil Wheaton, while claiming to belong to “Wil’s Angels.”

In addition to missing the show itself, which concludes this year with its 12th season, fans will likely miss the cast’s many behind-the-scenes posts from taping the series, which often showcase that the cast seem to be as close in real life as they are on the series. The decision to call it quits was inspired by star Jim Parsons, who announced last fall that he wanted to pursue new projects. The series’ creators made good on their comments that, were Parsons, Cuoco, or Johnny Galecki to leave the series, it would fundamentally alter the show in ways which would be too difficult to ignore.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad,” Parsons shared with Entertainment Weekly. “There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

“I guess at a personal level, it feels like the right time in my life,” he added. “I don’t know what’s next for me. It’s not like there is something specific I am aiming for. I’m firmly in my middle age now. I don’t know how much longer I can wear [the T-shirts] without looking really long in the tooth. In a way, it’s exciting. What is this next chapter of life? What is this next chapter for all of us? It will be very, very sad when it does end, even knowing [I am] okay with it. People are okay when they graduate but there are frequently tears at graduation. It’s hard to say goodbye to people that you have worked with for so long.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The series finale will air in May.

