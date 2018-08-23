‘The Big Bang Theory’: Kaley Cuoco Says Heart Is Broken In Two Over Show Ending

Kaley Cuoco shared a cast photo from The Big Bang Theory on Instagram today, thanking fans for their support and saying that she is “drowning in tears” after the news came down that the veteran sitcom would end its 12-year run at the end of the upcoming 12th season.

The announcement came earlier today, marking the end of an era for one of CBS‘s (and television’s) most popular and long-running series.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” WBTV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.

Heading into production on Season 12, there had been speculation amongst fans as to whether or not the show would continue beyond that. The conclusion is hardly a surprise to most who follow the series closely, as each of the last few contract negotiations with the actors has brought the show perilously close to the end, as cast members feel the pull of other projects. Back in 2014, the start of production was delayed when a deal had not yet been struck between the actors and Warner Bros. Television. In 2017, when renewal was last a discussion, most fans assumed that it might be the last time they were hearing about it. This announcement from CBS makes things official.

The series will end after Season 12, which brings its episode count to a whopping 279 in all. This will make The Big Bang Theory the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in television history. Over the course of its historic run, The Big Bang Theory has been nominated for 52 Emmy awards, winning a total of 10.

The show has also spawned a spinoff, Young Sheldon, which will enter its second season in the fall.

Series regulars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch are all returning for the final season, which is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Big Bang Theory will move to its regular time slot on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.