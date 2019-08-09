The Boys Becomes One of Amazon’s Most Binged Series 2 Weeks After Debut

Amazon is for The Boys, apparently, and the Prime streaming service has a major hit on their hands. The series based on Darick Robertson and Garth Ennis’ comic of the same name has some A-List talent backing it up, with producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg bringing it to live and actors Karl Urban, Elizabeth Shue, and Jack Quaid starring.

Now Amazon Prime Video is reaping the benefits of that success, revealing that the first season of The Boys is one of their most watched shows in just two weeks after its release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are thrilled that The Boys have surpassed our predictions for viewing in its first two weeks, and has become one of our most watched Amazon Original series by our Prime Video customers,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “This creates great momentum and excitement for us as we get ready for season two.”

The Boys was renewed for a second season before the series even debuted on Amazon Prime Video, and the production is hard at work on getting these new episodes out to follow up on the buzz of the series’ premiere. Showrunner Eric Kripke commented on the show’s success,

“I’m so beyond thrilled with the response to Season 1. And mainly, it’s made me get my ass in gear and work even harder on Season 2,” said executive producer Eric Kripke. “I don’t want Season 2 to go bigger, I want it to go deeper. A more intense, more insane, more wrenching, more character-driven season. It’s my one and only goal to make Season 2 even better than Season 1.“

The success of this first season should bode well for the future of the series; the comic book ran for 72 issues as well as a few supplemental miniseries, so there is a lot of material to mine for the future. Amazon recently came under fire for cancelling a lot of newer series in recent weeks, including Forever, Patriot, The Romanoffs, Lore, and Too Old to Die Young.

Amazon’s other superhero series The Tick was similarly cancelled after two seasons, so fans might have been understandably worried that The Boys should suffer a similar fate despite its early renewal. But with the reported the success of the first season, we might be get to see a lot more adventures to come for The Boys.

The first season of The Boys is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.