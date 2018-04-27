The Boys Season 3 Put Its Own Spin on Marvel "Thanus Theory" and It's Disgusting

✖

Spoilers for the first three episodes of The Boys season 3! Within ten minutes of the season three premiere of The Boys season three, something happens that you've probably never seen before. A new supe, an Ant-Man like character called Termite with shrinking powers, is preparing to pleasure his partner by shrinking down and...entering his penis. While inside however Termite's drug use gets the better of him and he has to sneeze, as a result he returns to his normal size and explodes his partner into pieces with guts and viscera flying around. For some Marvel fans this might seem like a test of what many were eager to see before.

Between the time when Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were released a theory began to overtake Marvel fandom: To defeat Thanos, why not just have Ant-Man go up his butt and then enlarge again? It became known as "Thanus," and plenty of people at the House of Ideas actually commented on it. Now The Boys has given us a version of what would happen if such a thing occurred, and as expected it, it's gross and bloody. Sadly Marvel studios was never going to let this happen, even in the confines of their alternate universe series What If...?, so shout out to The Boys for crossing that line.

Don't believe it? The Boys creator Eric Kripke confirmed in a new interview that using an Ant-Man-like character for a scene like this was literally their first idea. To make things even wilder, The Boys actually constructed a giant penis for the Termite character to climb into practically.

"Once you realize you're gonna do a tiny Ant-Man character, you have to have that Ant-Man run up someone's butt and then blow them up," Kripke told EW. "But then we realized that we already had blown up someone's ass (back in season one). There's only so many orifices a person can go in. So really, by process of elimination, you [have to] run into a urethra."

"I stayed away from that set. I didn't feel like that was something I needed to see," series star Karl Urban told the outlet about the giant penis set. "After working on the show for two seasons going into a third season, you come to build up a certain desensitization to some of the more graphic content."

The Boys season three is now streaming its first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video.