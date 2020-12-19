The Boys: Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen Respond to Series Being Praised by President Obama

✖

This week saw former President Barack Obama recount what some of his favorite film and television shows of the year have been and perhaps to the surprise of many fans one of the shows he really liked in 2020 was Amazon Prime's The Boys. No one else was more surprsied by this than showrunner Eric Kripke and series executive producer Seth Rogen, who both took to Twitter to thank him for the shout out while also pointing out how weird it is that a former president likes their show in all its filthy glory. "Thrilled to know that President Obama enjoyed watching our show that has a scene where someone gets killed by a ten foot penis," Rogen tweeted.

"Ummm. You guys? HOLY. SH*T," Kripke said. "Thanks for watching, @BarackObama. If you ever wanna hang out, hit me up in my DM's. (But seriously, this is amazing, THANKS for the shout out)." In a subsequent tweet, Kripke added, "1 part of me: in a rough year, this is a truly amazing moment for me. I'm grateful @BarackObama. Another part of me: can you BELIEVE he watched the face-sitting, gill-fingering, whale exploding, ten foot dicking in #TheBoys??"

1 part of me: in a rough year, this is a truly amazing moment for me. I'm grateful @BarackObama. Another part of me: can you BELIEVE he watched the face-sitting, gill-fingering, whale exploding, ten foot dicking in #TheBoys??#TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo #SPNFamily @SPTV https://t.co/wsnUok4u04 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) December 18, 2020

Other shows noted by the president as his favorites of the year include Better Call Saul, The Queen's Gambit, I May Destroy You, The Good Lord Bird, Devs, The Last Dance, Mrs. America, The Good Place, and City So Real. Films spotlighted by Obama included Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Beanpole, Bacurau, Nomadland, Soul, Lovers Rock, Collective, Mank, Martin Eden, Let Him Go, Time, Boys State, and Selah and the Spades.

Luckily for Barry, The Boys is already prepping for another season and is set to begin production in the first part of 2021.

"Season three is going to be so f***ing crazy," Series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke said previously. "Like even in the first episode, the first ten minutes of that episode there is a sequence that I will not give away that like literally every time we even talk about it I like cover my mouth, it's so f***ing bananas. But we're also still going to go deeper into characters and keep exploring and really put characters forward, but f**k man, there's crazy s**t coming."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime.