The Boys Season Three is 'So F***ing Crazy' Says Showrunner

So far what we know about The Boys season three is that it's tentatively scheduled to begin filming at the start of 2021, Jensen Ackles will appear as the new supe Soldier Boy, and that characters like Hughie and Homelander will not be having a good time. Series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke took to Twitter on Sunday night to answer fan questions about season two and beyond, confirming fresh details on the third season and the character interactions fans will get to see. We're talking full spoilers for the second season finale of The Boys below so watch the last episode first!

"Season three is going to be so f***ing crazy," Kripke said. "Like even in the first episode, the first ten minutes of that episode there is a sequence that I will not give away that like literally every time we even talk about it I like cover my mouth, it's so f***ing bananas. But we're also still going to go deeper into characters and keep exploring and really put characters forward, but f**k man, there's crazy s**t coming."

He also opened up about the role Jensen Ackles' character will play in the new season. The version of character in the comic books is a blatant parody of Marvel's Captain America, and it seems the show's version will follow a similar path, albeit with some major changes as well.

"I can't say too much about Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, except he's going to be swearing a lot and doing a lot of filthy things," Kripke said. "There may or may not be a little sex involved, and he's been around since World War II so he's sort of this mainstay of Vought and so through him we get to see Vought through the decades. But I'm going to stick with the headline that there's gonna be sex, violence, and swears."

He continue, "(Homelander) will be threatened (by soldier boy). Soldier Boy is pretty close in power to Homelander and was basically Homelander before Homelander and for a much longer period of time. So I think he is really threatened, not just by his strength but that Soldier Boy really is a huge celebrity in part of America."

Finally Kripke addressed the possible length of The Boys as a series when it's all said and done, reiterating that a five season plan is what he has in his head but that a possibility of going further remains.

"The rough idea in my head is five seasons total, but I also know better than to say how many seasons a show is going to have because my last show Supernatural I said 'Five seasons for sure,' and then that f**ker went fifteen. So I'm mostly going to keep my mouth shut but creatively five feels like a good round number."

The first two seasons of The Boys are streaming now on Amazon Prime video, with season three tentatively scheduled to begin filming in the first part of 2021.