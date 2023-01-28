The Boys Star Teases Character's "Vengeance Era" in Season 4

Amazon Prime Video released the third season to their hit series The Boys last summer, and it was arguably one of the best seasons they ever released. The Boys Season 3 featured the introduction of Soldier Boy, who was played by Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Big Sky) and he was arguably one of the highlights of the season. Soldier Boy gained the ability to drain powers from super heroes and joined forces with Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid). By the end of the season, all of the shows protagonists are left in a pretty vulnerable position, with Butcher having only a few months to live and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) out of The Seven and on her own. Filming for the fourth season of The Boys began late last year, and as it progressed some of the cast has been posting behind-the-scenes looks at what's to come. Now, Moriarty has posted an image of Starlight from the set and hints that the character is in her vengeance era.

The Boys was officially renewed for a fourth season weeks before the season finale aired. With the series ending on such a high note, fans are definitely excited to see what will happen next. Karl Urban, who plays Butcher in the series, recently revealed when filming for the fourth season of the series will begin, so we could wind up getting some new info sooner rather than later.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television said in a statements, "The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can't jump over. We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre-bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

