The Boys Showrunner Posts Support for Erin Moriarty After Actress Reveals Harassment From Trolls

Hours after Erin Moriarty commented on the misogyny she's faced after acting as Starlight in The Boys, the creator behind the hit Prime Video show is leaping to her defense. In a tweet on Wednesday, Eric Kripke shared his profanity-laden tweet.

"Hi trolls! One, this is literally the opposite of the show's f-cking message," the writer wrote. "Two, you're causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be kind. If you can't be kind, then eat a bag of dicks, f-ck off to the sun & don't watch #TheBoys, we don't want you."

Antony Starr, another one of the show's leads, quickly responded to Kripke's tweet, adding "Amen to that, sir. Be kind people. It's easy."

Moriarty shared a screenshot of a fan's Medium post Tuesday afternoon, saying she felt silenced and dehumanized by the "fans" of the show the original blog post lashed out against.

"I've put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I've grown UP in this character's shoes (*emphasis on grown up – we change & evolve mentally AND physically)," the Jessica Jones alumnus said on Instagram. "So with that I say: a) thank you to @butcherscanary b) this does break my heart – I've opened up a vein for this role and misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone's going through their own battle(s); let's not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don't hate you, I only empathize and forgive."

Moriarty has since shared a photo of herself and co-star Jack Quaid while filming the show's fourth season in Toronto.

The Boys Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video while Season 4 has yet to set a release date.

