The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Speaks Out Against Misogyny From Internet Fans

Prime Video's The Boys has been having one heck of a run. The first two seasons were pretty good, but the streaming service has outdone themselves with their recently released third season. The Boys is a satire on superheroes, but it also acts as a satire of the real world. The second season dealt with the political landscape and even Nazi's, while the third season had sprinkles of political notes. One of the main plots of the season was Starlight (Erin Moriarty) freeing herself from Vought and Homelander (Antony Starr). During the season, Starlight used social media to combat Homelander's wrath, and now it seems that the actress who plays the character is using the same thing to target online harassment.

A fan of The Boys posted an article on Medium to defend Moriarty as well as condemn the harassment, and the actress took to Instagram to repost and speak her peace about the situation. The article reads: "The harassment feels all the worse given the context of her role as Starlight on the show, a woman silenced and sexualized, treated like a celebrity canvas for others to project onto rather than a human being with her own thoughts and feelings. But Annie is fictional, and Erin is not. The torment doesn't end for her when the credit starts, because there is no switch off." You can see exactly what the actress had to say via an Instagram post here.

The Boys was officially renewed for a fourth season weeks before the season finale aired. With the series ending on such a high note, fans are definitely excited to see what will happen next. Karl Urban, who plays Butcher in the series, recently revealed when filming for the fourth season of the series will begin, so we could wind up getting some new info sooner rather than later.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television said in a statements, "The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can't jump over. We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre-bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

All episodes of The Boys are streaming exclusively on Prime Video now. Stay tuned for more details on Season 4.

What do you think about The Boys? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!