The Boys: Gen V Episode 6's Major Plot Twist Ending Explained

Make no mistake about it: Shelley Conn's Indira Shetty is the Big Bad of Gen V. Though she's overseen The Woods all throughout the first episode of The Boys: Gen V, Shetty's politeness has seen her straddling the line of villainy. One of the character's comments in the latest episode of The Boys spinoff, however, has solidified her role as a bonified villain. Full spoilers up ahead for Gen V Episode Six, "Jumanji." If you've yet to catch up with the series, proceed with caution.

We've known all along The Woods is the place where Godolkin University staff experimented on students with superpowers. In Episode 5, we found out the true purpose of the facility was to tweak supe DNA so the school could engineer a virus that'd infect supes, allowing the controller of the virus to, in turn, mind-control any infected supes. Now, Shetty is changing her sights.

At the end of "Jumanji," a distraught Doctor Cardosa is seen welcoming Shetty into the holding cells at The Woods. He's upset because the virus mutated and killed one of the supes they used it on. As Cardosa explains, he only expected the virus to make those infected vomit or exhibit symptoms of the flu. Though Cardosa seems angered the virus killed a supe, Shetty expresses a twisted grin at the new development.

Before the episode ends, Shetty turns around and asks Cardosa if the virus is something they can make contagious, suggesting Shetty wants the virus to kill all supes instead of allowing someone—likely Vought—to control them. Considering supes are Vought's primary source of money, it's all but guaranteed they're not okay with Shetty's new plans.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

The first six episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes of the series will be released on the service every Thursday.