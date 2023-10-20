The Boys: Gen V Episode 6 Recap With Spoilers - "Jumanji"

As revealed in last week's episode of The Boys: Gen V, there's more than meets the eye when it comes to Cate. That's a plot thread explored in its entirety during the latest episode of the Prime Video hit as things get cranked to 11 and the show goes full inter-dimensional, "comic-booky" goodness. As you might expect from a recap story, full spoilers lay up ahead. If you've yet to catch yourself up with The Boys: Gen V, proceed with caution.

The episode picks up immediately after the events of Episode 5 as Cate gives everyone their memories back. Due to the frequent use of her powers, Cate begins to get shaky and leaves the group behind.

Title card.

Marie goes to speak with Andre, revealing that getting into Godolkin University was the best day of her life. The two have a heart-to-heart and discuss what to do next. Their talk is interrupted with Jordan calling them into the next room—Cate has collapsed and is on the brink of death. Marie uses her powers to give Cate CPR and save her life.

In The Woods, Caruso shows Indira a supe that he's given the virus too. He proves he's able to stop the supe from using her powers. He reassures Indira that the virus poses no risk to humans as it attaches itself to Compound V. Caruso wants to submit a report to Vought, but Shetty tells him to hold off until the virus is perfected.

At Rufus' house, the group watches Cate until she disappears into thin air. The house begins dismantling itself and reveals the group has somehow been teleported into the middle of a forest. The group sees a flashback of Cate's youth when the authorities are searching for her brother she made run away. It's revealed the group somehow got teleported into Cate's mind.

Out of nowhere, Soldier Boy interrupts the group from lurking. He reveals he's technically not the real Soldier Boy but rather, Cate's imaginary friend. He explains that the sounds the group keepers hearing isn't really thunder, but rather blood vessels bursting in Cate's head. He's about to reveal the secret to leaving her mind but is vaporized by one of the "thunderstrikes."

With her memories back, Emma returns to the drive-in and hugs Sam. The two have sex.

In Cate's mind, the group—Marie, Andre, Jordan, and Dusty—come a cross a cabin that's being dismantled. As they window peak, they see Cate in her childhood home. Her room has been fortified by her parents, who are now deathly afraid of her. Indira has come to visit, and we see it's been nine years since she's made her brother run away. Indira lets Cate take her gloves off for the first time in years and convinces her to take some medication she's brought along. The two hug.

The group is shifted back to campus where they're in class with Cate and Golden Boy. Andre tries to leave when Golden Boy speaks up and tells him how much he misses Andre. Andre returns to the room, but things get contentious. Golden Boy gets upset that Andre hooked up with Cate after his passing, something that infuriates Marie and Jordan as well.

Golden Boy begins to power up and eviscerates Dusty as he runs out of the room. The trio turns the corners and escapes from Golden Boy, but now they're in Brink's office and we see they've somehow shifted to Jordan's memory.

They break into Brink's office where Golden Boy is confronting the Professor about taking Sam to The Woods. Jordan from some time in the past uses gas to knock Golden Boy out and rescue Brink from any further conflict. We see Jordan got their role as Brink's TA because of sweeping the Golden Boy situation under the rug. Flashback Jordan calls present Jordan a coward.

At the drive-in, Sam apologizes for messing up with the Dr. Caruso scene and Emma accepts everything. Sam tries to convince her to run away but she tells him they need to stay put and address the problems.

In the real world, Cate's eyes start to bleed.

In Cate's mind, Marie, Jordan, and Andre are transported to The Woods. Marie and Jordan try to approach Jordan about their TA shenanigans, but they see Indira, Caruso, and Brink are doing an experiment with Golden Boy and Sam. Golden Boy wakes up during the experiment and Indira orders Cate to make him forget everything. In a montage, we see that Cate forced Golden Boy to forget his memories dozens of times.

Next they're in the Dean's office seeing Cate speak to Indira and Brink about whether or not Cate's powers are working on Golden boy. Indira notices the trio observing from afar and orders Cate to make them forget. They run out of the office and onto the God U quad, where Marie notices a door floating in the air. It's the door to the bathroom where she accidentally killed her parents. The trio enters.

They see Marie's sister AnnaBeth crying in the corner. Marie instantly starts crying and confronts her sister. Her sister that no matter how hard Marie tries to be a hero, she'll always be a murderer. Marie tries to apologize, but her sister wants nothing to do with it. Marie gets mad and begins to yell at the ceiling, trying to get Cate's attention so they can all wake up.

The group is teleported back to Cate, where she says the three can wake up if they want. Cate, however, says she doesn't want to wake back up. Andre begins to break down and admits he's in love with her and convinces her to wake back up as well.

In the real world, Cate wakes up with bloodshot eyes and she wipes some of the blood away. The rest of the group also wakes up and confirms they're back in the real world.

Emma and Sam return to Rufus' house and meet back up with the group. Sam quickly notices Cate and begins to attack her. The others try to stop him but are unsuccessful. Emma manages him to talk him down, and Sam stops himself from hurting her.

In an attempt to get their trust again, Cate starts revealing what she knows about The Woods, telling them how Shetty and Caruso have been experimenting on students under the campus.

At The Woods, Caruso is distraught as Indira walks in. He says he has no idea what he's done, and the two walk into one of the holding cells. The virus has managed to kill a supe, and it's revealed the two are ecstatic.

Indira asks if it's possible to make the virus contagious.

Roll credits.

The first six episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes of the series will be released on the service every Thursday.