The Boys Spinoff Gen V Reveals Comic-Con Plans

What is there to see at San Diego Comic-Con 2023? That's the question that a lot of geeks are going to be asking this year. Thanks to the ongoing Writers' Strike (and the possibility of an actors' strike looming) a lot of studios are choosing to scrap their SDCC 2023 plans, in the fear that stipulations of the strike and union rules could make actually promoting projects near impossible.

Well, Amazon Studios is letting fans know that it still has plans for Comic-Con: namely debuting Gen V, the younger-themed spinoff to its hit series The Boys.

The Boys: Gen V SDCC 2023 Panel Explained

(Photo: Amazon Studios)

These are the initial plans for Gen V's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, via Amazon:

Friday, July 21 (4:15pm – 5:15pm) "Gen V" – From the world of "The Boys," Prime Video reveals its highly anticipated new series "Gen V" with members of the cast, who will talk about the upcoming college spinoff for the first time. Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), "Gen V" explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking. The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann. Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi recur. Michele Fazekas, Tara Butters, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr serve as executive producers. Gen V comes from Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. (Ballroom 20)

What Is The Boys: Gen V About?

(Photo: Amazon Studios)

Synopsis: "Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking."

Gen V has confirmed that characters from The Boys that will appear in the spinoff, including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke. The main cast for Gen V will include Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Clancy Brown. Others set to appear include London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Alexander Calvert.