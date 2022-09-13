The Boys: Gen V Debuts Concept Art for Twisted Version of Xavier's School

Production continues on Gen V, the upcoming college-set spinoff of The Boys, and some of the first concept art from the series has made it way online. Showing off Godolkin University, the setting for the upcoming TV show, there's plenty of Easter eggs and references in the setting to the larger universe of The Boys, along with plenty of architecture that college students will recognize. For those that haven't read the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic series, Godolkin University was a direct parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters and we do expect John Godolkin, the Professor X parody, to appear in some capacity.

In their tweet, the Vought International account writes about the concept art: "At Godolkin University, we aim to provide a comfortable environment for a new generation of heroes to learn what they're made of. That's why we're redesigning the student union and dorm rooms via generous contributions from donors. Be sure to schedule your fall donation today!" The Boys creator Eric Kripke, who serves as an executive producer on Gen V as well, added: "This is the VERY FIRST LOOK at the concept art from #GenV. I've seen the first batch of eps. Perverted, bloody -- with heart! You'll love it."

When the upcoming Gen V will be released remains to be seen, though a premiere ahead of The Boys season four does seem likely. Amazon Prime Video and the show's executive producers have already confirmed that there will be some crossover between the two shows but it's unclear if that will be exclusively in the larger narrative sense or if a character like Homelander will pop by at some point.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season," Kripke said in a chat with Collider earlier this year. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video.