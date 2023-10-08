The Boys: Gen V Roasts She-Hulk in New Episode

The Boys: Gen V has already become much more meta than its predecessor, tackling current events and superhero cinema head-on. The latest episode of the show even poked fun at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, introducing The Boys Universe's version of the Sensational She-Hulk. Light spoilers up ahead for "The Whole Truth" so proceed with caution if you've yet to catch up!

In the latest episode of The Boys: Gen V, Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) arrives on the campus of Godolkin University to investigate the death of Golden Boy for his investigative journalism series The Whole Truth with Tek Knight. In the series-within-a-series, a student is watching a previous episode focused on the superhero Shehemoth, somebody who can turn into a monstrous alter-ego. Instead of the green skin, however, Shehemoth is seen with blue skin.

Close enough, right?

The moment in question happens when Rufus (Alexander Calvert) is approached by Marie (Jaz Sinclair), who wants help finding her estranged sister. It's also shortly before that scene, which may end up being one of the franchise's most gruesome moments.

What is Gen V About?

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

The first four episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes of the series will be released on the service every Friday.