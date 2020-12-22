The Boys Showrunner Shares His NSFW Love Sausage-Themed Christmas Present

✖

When it comes to Amazon's The Boys, there's no shortage of jaw-dropping moments. Scene after scene, the superhero show continually pushes the boundaries; that much was especially true with the release of the show's second season earlier this year. Choosing to stay all-too-accurate with the Dynamite comic title, Eric Kripke and company decided to introduce Love Sausage — a character from the comics that has the ability to grow his penis at will.

Kripke took to Twitter Monday to unveil a Christmas present he was gifted from Laz Alonso, a phallic knitted scarf. Y'know, the perfect homage to Love Sausage and one of the show's most bizarre moments. See it for yourself in its full NSFW glory below.

After fans loved the moment, one in which Love Sausage uses his powers to choke Alonso's character, Kripke admitted the character could return in Season Three if the stars align just right.

"Everyone pay attention to Laz’s (Alonso) response and reaction as I say this, which is, last week a writer pitched that this is not the last time that Mother’s Milk and Love Sausage interact," Kripke said during a virtual panel at New York Comic Con. "We’re talking about it, there’s conversation." Alonzo added, "C'mon man. You know what, that's good? I want to get him back."

Amazon has already renewed a third season of The Boys, in addition to pushing a college-centered spinoff into active dvelopment. The third season will feature the long-awaited reunion between Kripke — the creator and initial showrunner of Supernatural — and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles.

"I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I’ll say that! [Laughs]," Kripke previously Variety of Ackle's character Soldier Boy. "In the comics he’s mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we’re writing him in this, we’re getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne. He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition — it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime.

What other characters do you hope get added to the show next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!