The Boys Shares "Multiverse" Photos of Character Variants in Honor of Doctor Strange 2

Subtlety is not a word in the vocabulary of Amazon's The Boys and its associated social media marketing. The show's official social media accounts have previously lampooned various Batman movies throughout the ages and now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters, those same accounts released "variants" of their own.

There's a mash-up between A-Train and Mother's Milk, then there's a bloodied variant combining Homelander and Hughie. They even made sure to include Chace Crawford's The Deep in on the action. You can see the thread below.

No Doctor's gettin' you out of this multiverse. pic.twitter.com/VMhCGbNgd2 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 6, 2022

Despite the show's first two seasons being ridiculous in their own right, series creator Eric Kripke has previously said the third outing completely blows the lid off on a season full of "madness."

"There's definitely a lot of madness," Kripke previously explained in an interview with TV Guide Magazine's Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector's Issue about the new season. "It's not a secret that we're doing an episode about 'Herogasm' from the comics, which is a massive superhero orgy. And we're doing something in the first episode that I think is definitely the craziest thing we've ever pulled off…and might be one of the craziest things anybody's ever tried to pull off."

While details for the series are still being kept under wraps, it has been confirmed Karl Urban's Billy Butcher will get his own superpowers at one point or another during the season.

"That's the dilemma: does Butcher become a superhero or a super villain?" Urban said to Entertainment Weekly. "In order to defeat the monster, do you become the monster? And I think that's one of the cool things about this season is every character is faced with that choice. How far are they willing to go? What line are they willing to cross in order to achieve what they want to achieve? For all the characters on the show, it creates a conflict and it's fun to see who actually ends up on whose side."

Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles and will release on June 3rd.

What other indie comics would you like to see get the live-action treatment? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat!