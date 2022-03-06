The Batman Gets the Middle Finger From The Boys in Parody Posters

You can call Amazon’s The Boys a whole lot of things, but one of those things isn’t subtle. With Warner Brothers’ The Batman dominating the box office this weekend, Amazon took a chance to latch onto the buzz. Using characters from the show’s eponymous group, Amazon swapped out the teaser posters for most live-action Batman films.

You have the latest poster featuring Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko flipping fans off in place of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne on the teaser for The Batman. Then there’s Frenchie taking the place of the Caped Crusader on a poster mocking Batman: The Animated Series. Not even Michael Keaton’s take on the character is safe with Mother’s Milk standing in for the beloved Batman star.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wanna see a magic trick? We’re gonna make the supes disappear. pic.twitter.com/ICVPdQsTeM — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 5, 2022

Before the show’s third season hits, Amazon will release The Boys: Diabolical, an animated series with at least one episode set in the same continuity as the live-action show.

“The finale is canon, yeah.” Kripke told Variety. “I thought he did such a good job with it. I don’t think we had any specific plans going in for it to for sure be canon. But he just did such a good job writing and directing it, that watching it, I was like, ‘This is for sure what happened.’ There is a certain amount of background setup of really understanding the relationship between Homelander and Black Noir and giving us a deeper understanding before Season 3.”

In addition to Diabolical, Boys producer Evan Goldberg has teased even more potential spin-offs could be in the works.

“We’d been messing around with some live-action movie ideas,” Goldberg revealed to Variety regarding the origins of Diabolical. “And then when the idea to make the ‘Diabolical’ show came around, we were like, this is perfect. And then we kind of ripped off ‘Baby’s Day Out.’….We’re talking about spinoffs all the time. We’re working on numerous different ideas. Some will not happen, some will. But I think we got more franchising to do. We can grow. We can grow like Laser Baby.”

The Batman is exclusively in theaters while The Boys Season 3 debuts on Prime Video starting June 3rd.