The Boys Season 2 Poster Comes Straight From the Comics

Earlier today came a major news dump from Amazon Prime Video about season two of The Boys. The streaming service revealed the first clip from the season, the first three minutes of the first episode, and the official premiere date. In addition, the first poster art for the new episodes was released and fans of the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson quickly noticed the art was lifted directly from the series. Much like the first season's poster which was a live-action recreation of the first issue, the season two poster of The Boys is a live-action recreation of Issue #65 of the series. Check out a comparison between the two below!

What's interesting about this particular image is the choice to recreate this cover in particular. Issue #65 comes near the end of the series as a whole and marks the final issue in the storyline "Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men." This issue in particular included some huge twists about the series and even major deaths, fittingly enough this storyline's title will be used as one of the episode titles for the second season.

You can read the official description for The Boys season 2 below!

(Photo: Dynamite Comics/Amazon Prime)

"In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

It was previously reported that the series has already been given a season three order by Amazon before the new batch of episodes have even premiered, but this news was not confirmed or even acknowledged during today's stream. Series showrunner Eric Kripke has promised an even more twisted tale in the second season, confirming that work on that second season is almost complete despite the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

The Boys will return for season 2 with new episodes on September 4, 2020. The first three episodes will debut on that date with five weekly episodes following in the subsequent weeks.

