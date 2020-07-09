Comic-Con@Home Shares Thursday's Complete Panel Schedule

There may not be a physical San Diego Comic-Con to attend this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the festivities are totally cancelled. Comic-Con International is putting on an altered version of the event called Comic-Con@Home, which will bring the panels and exhibits to your living room. The entire convention will take place online and admission is completely free to everyone. With just a couple of weeks left until the event begins (on July 22nd), Comic-Con is finally rolling out the completed panel schedule.

Thursday, July 23rd will be the first full day of the convention, since Wednesday is usually just a preview. This year, Thursday's panels consist of Star Trek, The Boys, Solar Opposites, and more.

Below, you can check out the complete schedule for Comic-Con@Home on July 23rd. Each of the links will take you to the page on Comic-Con's website that will have the available stream for the specific panels.

10–11 a.m.

Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel — Sonequa Martin Green, Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo, Tig Notaro, Alan Van Sprang, Jayne Brook, Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Emily Coutts, Oyin Oladejo, Patrick Kwok-Choon, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Sara Mitich, Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, Gillian Vigman, Mike McMahan, Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, Marina Sirtis, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Michelle Paradise, and Olatunde Osunsanmi.

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Solar Opposites — Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, Mike McMahan, and Josh Bycel.

12–1 p.m.

Truth Seekers — Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz, Nat Saunders.

Duncanville — Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, guest stars Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, and Mike and Julie Scully.

1–2 p.m.

His Dark Materials — Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Tranter, and Jack Thorne.

A Look Inside Marvel’s 616 — Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer, Sarah Amos, and Jason Sterman.

Utopia — John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Jessica Rothe, and Gillian Flynn.

2–3 p.m.

Upload — Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards and Zainab Johnson, and Greg Daniels

Collider: Directors on Directing — Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow, and Joseph Kosinski.

3–4 p.m.

Close Enough — Jason Mantzoukas, Gabrielle Walsh, Kimiko Glenn, Jessica DiCicco, and JG Quintel.

Superstore — Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi, Gabe Miller, and Jonathan Green.

The Boys — Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Aya Cash, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg.

5–6 p.m.

LGBTQ Characters on Television: What’s Next? — Jamie Chung, Jamie Clayton, Wilson Cruz, Tatiana Maslany, Anthony Rapp, J. August Richards, Harry Shum, Jr., and Brian Michael Smith.

