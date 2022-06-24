The Boys Parodies Gal Gadot's Imagine Sing-A-Long Video With Surprising Cameos

The Boys Season 3 aired its highly-anticipated (and dreaded) "Herogasm" episode this week, but one of the most shocking things in this episode that featured a hardcore superhero orgy actually had nothing to do with sex. Before the big orgy scenes seared our eyeballs forever, The Boys did yet another scathing celebrity culture parody – and this time the target was the infamous "Imagine" video that went viral (for all the wrong reasons) during the 2020 Pandemic lockdowns.

Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rose Byrne all make uncredited cameo appearances in this pardoy version of the "Imagine" video – alongside Black Noir, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and The Deep (Chace Crawford), who is responsible for creating the viral video – while also shamelessly hocking his autobiography "Deep" at the same time. Black Noir's appearance holding his lyrics on a cue card is just hilariously absurd on so many levels...

In real life the "Imagine" video was started by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who gathered a bunch of her celebrity friends together for a video meant to create unity and calm during the initial stress, anxiety, and depression collectively felt by the masses when lockdowns first went into effect. The opposite turned out to be true: millions of people saw a group of celebrities sitting in the plush homes, acting as if they had the same level of troubles as the common person. Backlash to the video called it indulgent and a prime example of how Hollywood is out of touch with the "normal" world. Luckily for Gadot, 2020 would quickly offer up bigger sacrificial canceled lambs and actual matters of grave concern and her faux pas passed leaving barely a dent in her career or star power.

Earlier this year, Gadot (who recently became a new mom for a third time) let it be known that she isn't stressing about that "Imagine" video anymore – in fact, she's laughing at herself along with us:

"I don't take myself too seriously," Gadot told the InStyle. "And with the whole 'Imagine' controversy, it's funny. I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, 'Listen, I want to do this thing.' The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bull's-eye, right?"

Hopefully, Gal Gadot can laugh right along with this parody on The Boys, as well. It can be found in Season 3 Episode 6, "Herogasm".