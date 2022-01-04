Gal Gadot Says She Realizes Now Her Imagine Video Was In Poor Taste

Gal Gadot says that she realizes her Imagine video was in “poor taste” during 2020. Fans will remember that post on social media where the Wonder Woman star gathered a bunch of other celebrities to get them on board. Unfortunately, for her, people weren’t in the mood for those tunes in the early days of the pandemic. She talked to InStyle about her journey through show business and the topic of the video had to come up. Along with Wonder Woman 1984, those were the biggest moments of Gadot’s career in 2020. Kristen Wiig, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Sia, Norah Jones, Sarah Silverman, and more were present for one of the first big social media firestorms of those early months. (No one could have predicted that John Lennon would spark that kind of outcry in the moment, but here we are.) Still, two years later, the Wonder Woman star is still getting asked about it. She’d like to address it one more time.

“I don’t take myself too seriously,” Gadot told the outlet. “And with the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny. I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye, right?”

In previous comments to Vanity Fair, the actress talked about the moment on social media. It seems as though having so many people taking shots can be a bit heavy at times.

“Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world,” Gadot said back then

She would add, “I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen [Wiig]. Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”

