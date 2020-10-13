Gal Gadot Addresses Her Controversial Celebrity Sing-along of Imagine

✖

Earlier this year, when the coronavirus pandemic ground life as we knew it to a halt as people around the world went into quarantines and lockdowns, there were a lot of efforts to remind people that despite the uncertainty we were all in this together. To that end celebrities from a variety of fields and industries posted content to help lift spirits, including Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. She along with some of her famous friends made a video singing John Lennon's "Imagine" but what was meant as a gesture of unity didn't go over especially well. The video was soon widely criticized, with many calling the effort insensitive for various reasons. Now, months later, Gadot is addressing the controversial video, saying she had nothing but the best intentions for the gesture.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Gadot didn't apologize for the video. She explained that she just wanted to do something good and acknowledged that sometimes, it's just not the right good deed at the right time.

"Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it's just not the right good deed," Gadot said. "I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world."

Gadot also explained how the video came together, particularly after speaking with Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Kristen Wiig.

"I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen," Gadot said. "Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn't transcend."

Gadot, who will re-team with Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins for the period biographical drama Cleopatra which was recent acquired by Paramount Pictures, also said that she's learned how to deal with how things are sometimes perceived in Hollywood. While she admits saying what she thinks can sometimes get her into trouble, she'd much rather be honest than liked.

"Sometimes it can get me in trouble," Gadot said. "There is something that I've learned to say, which is, 'I don't disagree with you, but' -- so basically I'm disagreeing with you. So, I adapted. I just came to the conclusion: I do me, you do you. I'd rather have you not liking me at this moment than not saying my truth."

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to be released on December 25th. There are no plans by the studio to release the film on streaming before it can arrive in theaters.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images