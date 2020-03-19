Gal Gadot Shares Video of Celebrity Friends Singing Imagine By John Lennon Amid Coronavirus Quarantines

Everyone is doing what they can to pass the time and encourage others while staying home amid the coronavirus quarantines, including most celebrities around the world. Actors, musicians, chefs, and other famous folks have been posting fun content for people to help keep spirits high in this difficult time. The latest of these efforts comes from Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and a horde of her famous friends, as she shared a video of the whole group singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” from their individual homes.

“We are in this together, we will get through this together,” Gadot wrote in a post on Instagram. “All love to you, from me and my dear friends.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you watch the attached video, you’ll see a ton of faces you recognize, along with some you probably don’t. Fortunately, Gadot included a list of everyone in the video in the caption. The video includes Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris O’Dowd, Dawn O’Porter, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, and Maya Rudolph.

As any fan of Wonder Woman will probably notice, a few of these names share a connection with Gadot thanks to the live-action DC movies. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal star alongside Gadot in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, while Amy Adams, Cara Delevingne, and Zoe Kravitz have also taken part in the franchise. The also shares a special bond with Lynda Carter, who played the original Wonder Woman on the TV series.

In just over 12 hours on Instagram, Gadot’s video has garnered over three million views. A Gal Gadot fan account shared it over to Twitter, where is has earned plenty of mixed responses from users.