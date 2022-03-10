The Boys Season 3 Poster Hints At Major Change For Butcher

Prime Video has just released a teaser poster for the third season of The Boys that seems to tease a huge status quo change for Butcher (Karl Urban). In the poster, Butcher appears to have heat or laser vision, along with a caption suggesting that this is the season The Boys will try to “level the playing field.” Imagine how that will work with Butcher, a cruel and demented Batman, suddenly having Superman-level powers? Ouch.

The new season will introduce a number of new supers to the show, including Soldier Boy, played by Supernatural veteran Jensen Ackles, reuniting with that series’ creator, Eric Kripke, who serves as the showrunner on The Boys.

“Season 3’s fun because it’s not just about Soldier Boy, but it’s about the team he was a part of which is called Payback,” Kripke recently told Collider. “And Laurie Holden plays Crimson Countess and there’s a bunch of other heroes who are amazing. So, sort of seeing who was the Seven before the Seven. And what was life like for Vought? In the history of Vought, what was it like in the 60s and 70s and 80s? To dig into the history of the world, not just the present has been a lot of fun.”

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.

Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.