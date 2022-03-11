The Boys Star Karl Urban Teases Big Season 3 Trailer





The Boys Season 3 trailer is almost here and fans can’t hold their excitement. Today, the Amazon series posted another teaser to tide fans over until tomorrow. Now, all eyes are going to be locked on The Boys‘ official account ahead of the massive announcement. Karl Urban himself decided to talk all the fans down while they wait ravenously. “Alright, Alright. You want the Season 3 trailer? You’ll get it…Tomorrow,” the star revealed. “And you’re gonna love it.” So, the countdown is officially on. People following the series so far know that Season 3 is supposed to be even more brutal than the last entry (if you can believe that.) Diabolical, the animated spinoff series, just launched this month as well. So, The Boys fans are being well-fed in the lead-up to the next salvo of episodes. Check out the message for yourself down below.

Season 3 is set to introduce a number of new characters into this universe. New supers include Jensen Ackles bringing Soldier Boy to life. This introduction actually reunites the Supernatural star with Eric Kripke, who serve as showrruner for The Boys. Collider spoke with the CW creator about what to expect this time around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We're makin' you sweat just a bit more. pic.twitter.com/XyfnTmTN0Q — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 11, 2022

“Season 3’s fun because it’s not just about Soldier Boy, but it’s about the team he was a part of which is called Payback,” Kripke explained to the outlet. “And Laurie Holden plays Crimson Countess and there’s a bunch of other heroes who are amazing. So, sort of seeing who was the Seven before the Seven. And what was life like for Vought? In the history of Vought, what was it like in the 60s and 70s and 80s? To dig into the history of the world, not just the present has been a lot of fun.”

Also in for the ride is Jack Quaid. The actor told The Wrap that things were going to get even “more messed up” than they had been previously. He says that Season 3 is the best entry yet.

“I think this season is our best yet. I’m very biased obviously, but it’s a season that’s even more messed up than the ones we’ve done so far. There’s a lot of those signature messed up ‘Boys’ moments,” Quaid previously said. “I think we tackle a lot of new territory. I think you see our characters in places that you’ve never really seen them before. I’m just so excited for people to see it. That’s going to be awesome… I don’t know what else to say besides, I think I had the most fun shooting this season compared to the others because all of the actors now, and the crew, we’re just this big, huge family It just feels like second nature at this point and I love it. But I’m really proud of what we did and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Are you looking forward to The Boys Season 3? Let us know down in the comments!