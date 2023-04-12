The Boys Season 4 Wraps Production

The Boys just wrapped production on Season 4 and posted the bloody proof on social media. Showrunner Eric Kripke posed with some very relieved looking members of the cast. How recently had they completed what they were trying to do? Well, the blood's barely dry over there. At 2am the cast and crew held their hands over their heads in triumph. Kripke wrote, "2am. We're exhausted. Blood. But triumphant. My heart is full of love & gratitude to this all-time great cast & crew. THAT'S A WRAP ON SEASON 4, M***********. #TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV @JackQuaid92 @KarenFukuhara @KarlUrban @lazofficial #ErinMoriarty."

Antony Star spoke to Comicbook.com previously about the future of The Boys, he thinks they've got some more story to tell. "Hopefully we won't outstay our welcome and we'll go out when the time is right, when we're in a good place. I think everyone's astute enough, the powers that be are astute enough to make that call," Starr told us. "That said, I think we've got a good few seasons in us yet. I think we've got a great cast of characters and really interesting premise, and I think, like you said, we can really go anywhere with this. I think it's a pretty healthy show and I think there's a good life for it coming up."

How Happy Is Amazon With The Boys?

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, wrote when the show was renewed. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," The Boys showrunner, chimed-in. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

The Boys season four is scheduled for 2023. The Gen V spinoff series is on the way as well, with the first three seasons of the series available to stream.

