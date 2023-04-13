Nicki Minaj to Star in Lady Danger Superhero Series From Amazon and 50 Cent

Nicki Minaj is joining the wide world of superheroes. The Grammy-nominated rapper is executive producing and starring in Lady Danger, an upcoming animated series from Amazon Freevee that is based on the Dark Horse comic series of the same name written by Alex de Campi. According to Deadline, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is also producing under his G-Unit Film & TV banner. You can check out a description of the upcoming series below:

"Written by executive producers Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson, the series-set in the year 2075-follows a government field agent who is left for dead by her team after discovering a dangerous secret, only to be resurrected as Lady Danger, an afrofuturistic ass-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention), who must conceal her true identity while she fights villains who are destroying the earth and its vulnerable inhabitants."

What Other Projects Does 50 Cent Have in the Works?

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has become a huge name in producing with both BMF and Power thriving on Starz. According to the network, the premiere of BMF Season 2 on January 6th netted a 4 million viewer ratings number across all platforms. In addition to his current shows, the rapper has some exciting projects in the works. Last year, it was revealed that Jackson and Hostel director Eli Roth made a three-feature film deal with 3BlackDot that is expected to focus on BIPOC representation. The films are currently titled The Gun, Trackmaster, and Creature House. In January, it was announced that he was teaming back up with Marshall "Eminem" Mathers III a new TV adaptation of 8 Mile, the 2002 drama film that was loosely based on Eminem's life and rise to prominence in Detroit's underground hip-hop scene. It was also revealed last month that Jackson's Vice City TV series is coming to Paramount+.

According to Deadline, Vice City will be about "three friends, and former soldiers, who return to their home city of Miami in the mid-80s after being dishonorably discharged from the military for their involvement in the Iran Contra scandal. Disgraced, displaced, and forgotten by the country they served and with no good job prospects, the three friends partner with a mysterious Colombian immigrant, uniting their financial needs and criminal ambitions to form a heist crew. Fueled by the need for American green, they traverse a violent and dangerous path in pursuit of the American Dream."

