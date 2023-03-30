Former Marvel Editor-In-Chief Joe Quesada Signs First Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Joe Quesada, the former Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics, has found a new home at Amazon Studios. The company announced on Thursday that Joe Quesada has signed an exclusive first-look deal that will see him developing series and films for Prime Video, with a focus on putting his history in comics to good use by adapting existing and new comic book properties. Joe Quesada announced his departure from Marvel Comics almost a year ago in May 2022, stating he was looking forward to taking on new challenges. It would appear these new challenges will take place at Amazon.

"Joe has been a singular and influential creative force guiding some of the most iconic storytelling that exists today," said Nick Pepper, Head of US SVOD Wholly Owned Development, Amazon Studios. "The opportunity to bring his expertise and vision to Amazon Studios presents a world of possibilities and we can't wait to see what he brings to life next."

"I can't begin to express just how thrilled I am to be joining the Amazon Studios family. From the moment Nick Pepper, Matt King, and the team approached me, it was clear we spoke the same language and shared the same creative goals. What was also clear is that they're creating a collaborative environment and unique methodology that I'm surprised no one has yet thought to implement, but I'm certain will be quickly imitated," said Joe Quesada.

Joe Quesada Leaves Marvel

"When I first jumped into the world of comics, my goal was to create my own character, stories, and universes," Quesada said in a statement posted to social media in May. "Then, one day Marvel made me an offer that changed the trajectory of my life."

Many of Marvel's most iconic storylines – Civil War, Age of Ultron, and the relaunch of Guardians of the Galaxy – came while Joe Quesada was Marvel's Editor-in-Chief, long before they were adapted into feature film franchises by Marvel Studios.

Quesada was named Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment in 2010, just after the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe created a wave of new projects that he and his editors were responsible for. He left his editor-in-chief role in January 2011, being replaced by Axel Alonso. His position was re-titled as executive vice president and creative director in 2019.

He most recently returned to his love of art by illustrating covers for DC and AWA Studios.